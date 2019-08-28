Girl beaten to death: Ondo police arrest mother

Dayo Johnson Akure

POLICE detectives have arrested the mother of the four year old girl that was beaten to death in Akure, the Ondo state capital for possessing evil spirit.

The suspect, Mrs Babalola rushed the girl, Testimony to the Ondo State University Teaching Hospital, Akure where she was confirmed dead by doctors on arrival

The suspect fled the hospital with the corpse of the girl after she suspected that the police would be invited following the bruises on her body.

The white garment church which the mother of the decease attends reportedly gave the parents the instruction to beat her in a bid to drive out the evil spirit inside her.

Police detectives in the state have been on her trail since the incident occurred.

The parents were trailed to Ikare Akoko but some youths prevented them from arresting the parents of the girl.

The state police image maker Femi Joseph confirmed her arrest adding that the father of the deceased was yet to be apprehended

Joseph said , ” We have arrested the wife , but we are yet to arrest the father but I can assure you that he would soon be arrested while our investigation was still ongoing on the matter. ”

Vanguard