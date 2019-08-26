Ghana’s President, First Lady of Gambia, Mbisiogu for UN award

President Nana Akufo Addo of Ghana, First Lady of Gambia, Mrs. Fatoumatta Bah-Barrow, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahama and Coordinator of Nigeria in Diaspora Organisation, NIDO, in Guandong Province, China, and Founder of Uzotex Foundation, Mr. Festus Mbisiogu, are among the nominees for the 2019 Blessing of Africa Award at the United Nations General Assembly.

The award ceremony which would take place during the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly, UNGA 74, is an initiative of Global Empowerment Movement, GEM, USA in collaboration with the African Union Sixth Region USA Foundation.

GEM is a UN-accredited organisation.

Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari is a past recipient of the award.

A statement by the Global Executive President of GEM, Dr. Queen Blessing Itua, said the award is in recognition of Mbisiogu’s efforts at championing and advancing the development of his community.

The statement reads: “The African Union Sixth Region USA Foundation mission is to galvanize, mobilize, unite, and structure the African Diaspora in America for the socio-economic and political development of the Diaspora, their local community, and the reconnection to Africa. You have been a trailblazer at reaching out to the African Diaspora.

“We celebrate your exemplary insight into the economic impact through the Uzotex Charity Foundation (UCF) a

Non-profit organisation dedicated to poverty alleviation and enhancing the quality of life of various communities through the provision of free medical healthcare and complimenting governments’ efforts in the provision of social amenities.

”We are proud to amplify voices at the United Nations High-Level side event as you dedicate yourself selflessly to sacrificing your time and resources to blessing and dignifying the others in need. We will continue to support your efforts in the development of the motherland.’’