Germany: Mammoth crowd welcomes Ekweremadu in Enugu

By Chinedu Adonu

THOUSANDS of people living in South-East, yesterday, stormed Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu to welcome Sen. Ike Ekweremadu few days after being attacked in Germany by a group.

It would be recalled that Ekweremadu, former Deputy Senate President, was attacked by persons suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Nuremberg, Germany.

Addressing the crowd in his Enugu residence, Ekweremadu commended them for coming out to welcome him and show solidarity.

He disclosed that he had forgiven those that attacked him at Germany, adding that he went to Germany to meet with Ndigbo residents in Germany to brainstorm on issues about the progress of Ndigbo and bringing investment home.

“I am overwhelmed by the crowd here to show solidarity. This mammoth crowd shows that people behind me is more than the one behind them.

“We went to Germany to meet our brother who invited us to be part of their event which holds every year with plans to discuss with Germany authorities to bring industries to South-East.

“We want to discuss serious business bothering on the development of the zone and that is why nothing happened to us as they planned,” he said.

The senator noted that the South-East is owned by both him and those that attacked him, noting that he had been involving everyone in the development aspect.

Earlier, Youth Leader of Ohaneze Worldwide, Mr Arthur Nwankwo, who welcomed Ekweremadu, appealed to him to forgive IPOB members who

attacked him and continue his good work.

Nwankwo pointed out that those who attacked Ekweremadu do not know anything about him and warned them to cease from attacking Igbo leaders.

“We, Ohaneze youths worldwide, welcome you back home and pray that God will protect you for the good of South-East and Igbo land in general.

“All the Ohaneze youth leader and members across the seven states that make-up Igbo land is here to show solidarity and ask you to forgive those that attacked you in Germany,” the youth leader appealed.

