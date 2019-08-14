The member of the 17-man Task Force to check human trafficking and irregular migration in Delta state Dr. Genevieve Genney Mordi has charged Deltans to fight against Human Trafficking.

Mordi who make this known during the International Youth Day Celebration at Asaba, noted that human trafficking is an evil we all must fight.

“Human Trafficking is happening every day around us and we have lost a lot of lives.

A lot of people are making it here in Nigeria and a lot of people have lost their lives while looking for greener Pastures outside our country through illegal migration.

As Nigerians, we must speak out and fight against human Trafficking because is against Humanity and is punishable under the law.

We need to fight Human Trafficking around us for the love of a stronger nation.” She said