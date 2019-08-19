Genesis of Oyo-Ita’s troubles

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- Embattled Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita who is currently the subject of N3 billion corruption allegations was not initially the target of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Vanguard has gathered.

Reports have it that detectives investigating a former Minister under whom she (Oyo-Ita) served as Permanent Secretary uncovered slush funds linked directly to her in the process.

Curious about this development, the anti-graft agency intensified effort and were to later discovered an account housing a kingly sum of N600 million in the name of one of her key aides. The account has since been frozen pending the conclusion of investigations.

Two Federal Permanent Secretaries and three Directors of Finance have similarly been questioned in the ongoing investigation into the N3 billion contract scam.

Last week, the Head of Service was grilled by the EFCC for over four hours but it was not clear if the interrogation had a role to play in her decision to check into an undisclosed hospital located in the Jabi district of Abuja for medical attention.

Oyo-Ita, 55, attended the prestigious Queens College, Yaba and the University of Lagos, and graduated in 1984 with a degree in Accounting.

She also holds a Masters Degree in Public Administration from the Nasarawa State University, Keffi. she is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, ICAN.

She joined the Federal Civil Service in 1997 as Assistant Director and was appointed Federal Permanent Secretary in 2013 with a posting to the Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs as pioneer Permanent Secretary.

In 2014, she was re-deployed to the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology. In 2015, she was appointed Acting Head of the Civil Service of the Federation with the appointment confirmed in 2016 by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Winifred Oyo-Ita is married and has three sons.

Vanguard