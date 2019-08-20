By Wole Mosadomi

Minna—Former Head Of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar and Governors Abubakar Bello of Niger State, and his Sokoto State counterpart, Aminu Tambuwal, have called for full autonomy of the Judiciary and better welfare of Judges, to enable them perform optimally, devoid of any bias.

They spoke in Minna at the opening ceremony of the training of Magistrates and District Court Judges going on in Minna, Niger State.

General Abubakar in his address, pointed out that the Judiciary could only perform independently and without any bias and corruption only if it was granted autonomy.

“What we need in this country now is peace and one of the steps towards attaining this is through dispensation of Justice to the people; the Judges also need to be well trained to dispense unbias judgement because, without justice, there can be no peace in any country,” General Abubakar remarked.

On his part, Governor Tambuwal in his remark, contended that granting full autonomy to the judiciary would curb corruption in the judiciary.

“I want to appeal to my colleagues in all states to grant full autonomy to the judiciary because if we don’t do that, we cannot get an independent and impartial judiciary and for Nigeria to grow, we need to have an independent and corrupt-free judiciary.

“We should not expect our magistrates moving around and looking for help from wherever, and expect them to administer justice without some kind of bias. For us to ensure that we have a corrupt-free judiciary, there is need for us to do the needful.”

Earlier, Governor Bello said he had granted the Judiciary financial autonomy in the state to make them independent while dispensing justice.

He said the autonomy had gone a long way towards the rehabilitation of some Magistrate and Sharia courts across the state, adding that allowances were also being given to the Judges to enable them perform their duties optimally and without bias and therefore called on his colleagues across the country to follow suit.