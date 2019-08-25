Gedoni, Jackye out of BBNaija show, Tacha warned

Gedoni and Jackye have been evicted from Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Pepper dem house, Blueprint reports.

However, Jackye didn’t leave empty-handed. she won 1.5 million from the Pepsi Challenge for herself.

Their eviction on Sunday was as a result of scoring the lowest number of votes among other housemates.

Reports from blueprints revealed that Tacha got her second strike in the show, for being rude and undermining Big Brother’s authorities on several occasions. She will be disqualified if she gets one more strike.

Mercy was also not spared, as she got a strike for provocation and violence that she displayed in during her fight with her love interest Ike, on Saturday night.

The Big Brother Naija show, now on day 56, continues with 14 housemates left and will run till day 99.

