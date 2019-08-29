Garba Lawal casts doubts on new Sports Minister

Ex international, Garba Lawal has raised question marks on the capability of the new Minister of Youths and Sports development, Sunday Dare to restructure Nigeria’s Sports.

He made this assertion during a telephone chat with Soccernet, where he said that the new Sports Minister’s name doesn’t appear familiar to him as far as sports is concerned in Nigeria.

Recall that Dare was among the 42 ministers that President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated last week at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“I really don’t know the new Sports Minister. I have never heard of his name as far as I am concerned.

“Besides, you being a journalist have you heard about his name before now. We need to be sincere with ourselves when it comes to appointing people for such a position.

“As I told you, I have not heard of him before and just hope he will deliver at the end,” he said.

