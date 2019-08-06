Fr. Offu: MASSOB quarrels with Enugu CP over alleged misinformation

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU- THE Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has condemned the statement allegedly made by the Enugu state commissioner of police, Suleiman Balarabe, where he reportedly said that the killers of Rev. Fr. Paul Offu have been arrested.

The state police spokesman, Ebere Amaraizu, has however issued a statement where he said that the killers were yet to be arrested.

But MASSOB said it was ridiculous and shameful for the police Chief to had created wrong impression in other to divert attention.

MASSOB said that “the killers of Rev. Fr. Ofuu are still hiding in the forest with their cows while the police went about arresting innocent people claiming that they are the killers of the Rev Fr Ofuu.

“These systematic and religiously minded killings of Christians of southern and Middle Beltans can never stop because almost ninety percentage of divisional police officers (DPO’s) in Enugu state are from the northern extraction that have been mandated primarily to protect these terrorist Fulani herdsmen.”

The group’s spokesman, Samuel Edeson in a statement in Enugu, Tuesday, advised the commissioner of police to stop deceiving the people, stating that if truly the police was sure the killers of Rev Fr. Paul Offu had been arrested, it should be bold enough to parade them.

MASSOB recalled that some weeks ago, some suspected Fulani herdsmen attacked and kidnapped passengers at Agbani-Ugbawka-Nkerefi road, narrating that some of the villagers that went to the police station at Agbani to alert the police about the crime were arrested and detained for mentioning Fulani herdsmen as the attackers.

The group also alleged that President Mohammadu Buhari has deployed his Hausa/Fulani brothers as AIG, CP’s, DPO’s to Igbo land for the actualization of Othman Dan Fodio’s command of dipping the Koran into the Atlantic Ocean, to consummate fulanisation and Islamisation of the entire Southern and middle Belt region.

“President Buhari should know that the world is now a global village. Fulanis can never in this life defeat or conquer the people of Biafra because there is a limit to human endurance. MASSOB and other pro Biafra agitators are already on the ground to protect our people from these Islamic marauding invaders,” Edeson said.

Vanguard