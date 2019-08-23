Forum counsels youths against anger, tasks Omo-Agege, Keyamo on N-Delta devt

The President of South-South Consultative Forum, SSCOF, Mr Moses Mugidi, has called on youths at home and abroad to exercise caution on venting their anger on matters that border on issues affecting the country.

In an interview with journalists after an enlarged meeting of the group in Effurun, Delta State, Mugidi said it was “an obvious fact that the youths are the most affected by lack of attention and care by the government in a nation where there is supposed to be enough for all.”

He condemned the attack on former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, in Germany, saying: “The political leaders should know that each passing day opens up a new thinking and action plan in the minds of angry Nigeria youths who feel cheated and abandoned in their own country.

“Political leaders need to redouble their efforts to justify the confidence reposed on them to represent their people at whatever position they find themselves. It is time indeed to justify their positions in office or be treated like what happened in Germany.

He also called on Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Deputy President of the Senate and Festus Keyamo, SAN, Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, to set up a think-tank that will come out with a blueprint in synergy with governors of the South-South for sustainable development of the zone.

According to Mugidi, “as we celebrate your appointment and elevation, only credible development can cause you to win and keep the people’s support towards a better South-South as well as build on your current political portfolio.

“I implore you to carry everyone along in the South-South, those you know can contribute to the development of the region irrespective of political affiliation.”

