Folorunso Alakija’s flourish Africa raises the bar with #Motion to Disrupt

In its quest to empower and encourage women to achieve their God-ordained purpose and potential across the continent, Flourish Africa recently stirred up the #MotionToDisrupt featuring about 800 women. The event held on the 20th of July 2019, at the Harbour Point Hall, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The annual event convened by Mrs Folorunso Alakija hosted the ladies in the ambiance of the popular location with an exhilarating opening speech. Compered by Mc Olivia,

In her speech, the billionaire businesswoman enumerated what it takes to be a disruptor. According to her, the person must be bold, willing, a visioneer and a strategist. “Disruption displaces a market, product or technology to create a new path which is more efficient and worthwhile” adding “For you to be a disruptor, you need to be bold, willing, a visioneer and a strategist,” she said.

A life-transforming and inspirational keynote address was delivered by Ms. Peace Hyde – Head of Digital Media and Partnerships for Forbes Africa, Founder of Aim Higher Africa.

Sessions on the #MotionTo Disrupt were facilitated by seasoned speakers; Adaora Mbelu – Director of Trellis Group, Blondie Okpuzor – Founder and CEO of BathKandy Co., Temie Giwa– Tubosun – Founder of LifeBank, Buogo Obi – CEO of Wooddesignes Furniture.

The convener also revealed the plans to commence Business Master Classes within the year. These will be facilitated by seasoned business coaches and are aimed at encouraging personal mentoring and development of participants in their chosen fields of endeavour.

The highlight of the conference include rendition of testimonies from the past editions of the conference where one of the participants revealed how she had gained inspiration of a business plan at the 2018 edition tagged ‘Breaking Through,’ she went further to state that her take-home information unveiled the can-do spirit in her, orientate her and position her to self-finance her business.

