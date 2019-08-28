Focus attention on southern Taraba, Tiv Youths tell Buhari

… Says 42,000 Tivs already displaced

By Femi Bolaji Jalingo

The Southern Taraba Tiv Youths Progressive Forum Wednesday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to give special attention to the ongoing feud between the Jukun and Tiv ethnic groups, claiming they risked being wiped out if nothing was done urgently.

The group in a statement by Kelvin Katyo, said 42,000 Tivs are currently displaced since the inception of the crisis on April 1 in Kente, which according to them had spread to other adjoining villages in Donga and Takum Local government area of the state.

The group also described Southern Taraba Youth Forum, which gave seven days ultimatum to the Tivs as a faceless group, devoid of membership from all ethnic groups in the zone.

The group urged President Buhari to “deploy special forces to Abako, Sai, Peva, Amadu, Ananum and other Tiv villages on the fringes of the Taraba/Benue border.

“The President should compel the government of Taraba State to make adequate security arrangements for the safety of Tiv Students and staff of Federal University Wukari .

“The President should Direct National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, or the newly created ministry of Humanitarian Affairs to intervene in the humanitarian crisis affecting the Tiv people in the area.”

