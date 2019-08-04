Flood: FEMA cautions FCT residents against flash points

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA— THE Federal Capital Territory, FCT, chapter of Federal Emergency Management Agency, FEMA, has called on residents to avoid flash points during downpour in the nation’s capital, Abuja, and the satellite towns.

Director-General of FEMA, Alhaji Abbas Idriss, who said the warning had become imperative, in view of wanton loss of lives and property in the flooding that hit the nation’s capital, said the agency would scale-up its advocacy on the danger of flood plain zones.

The warning followed the downpour in Galadimawa area of the territory, weekend, which led to the sweeping away of the Director of Finance, Federal Capital Territory High Court, Tony Okecheme.

It was gathered that Okecheme was on his way to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in his official 2017 Toyota Camry when his car got stuck in the flood at Galadimawa roundabout.

The finance director was swept away by the raging flood, but his driver, whose name could not be immediately ascertained, was rescued by some young boys in the area.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja weekend, Idriss disclosed that the agency had mapped out some precautionary measures by blocking routes that lead to flash point areas within the city center, just as he said that some of the routes will be blocked temporarily to avoid further casualties.

He said: “We are mapping out strategies to avoid further waste of lives and property within flood plain areas.”

