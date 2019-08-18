Flood destroys 12,000 hectares of farmlands in Jigawa

Flood has ravaged over 12,000 hectares of rice, cassava, sesame and guinea corn farmlands in nine villages of Malammadori Local Government Area of Jigawa.

The Councillor representing Tashena Ward, Alhaji Yunusa Bulama, stated this in Malam madori on Sunday, when the lawmaker representing Kaugama/Malammadori Federal Constituency, Alhaji Maki Yalleman, visited the area.

Bulama said the flood which hit the area on Aug 16, had affected Tashena, Kadumunbari, Hadyan, Azumu, Kadumantudu, Dowawa, Dososo, Allahyayi and Unguwar-Jamaare villages.

He said 8,000 hectares of rice farmlands were destroyed in the flood, while 4,000 hectares of land destroyed contained cassava, sesame and guinea corn.

In his remark, Chairman of the Council, Alhaji Hussaini Birnin-Kudu, said 5,000 sacks had been distributed to residents to erect sand-bag embankment at the bank of Hadejia River in the area.

He explained that the embankment would check damages as water level kept rising by the day.

Responding, Yalleman sympathized with the victims of the disaster and prayed God to give them the fortitude to bear their losses.

He said he was there to assess the level of damage, adding that his personal support would reach them shortly.

The lawmaker however, advised people residing along waterways, to leave the areas for safety reasons. (NAN)

Vanguard