Man City escapes FIFA’s ban over ‘international transfer of minors’

FIFA said on Tuesday it had found Manchester City guilty of breaking the rules on international transfer and registration of players aged under 18.

The Premier League club Man City could have faced a transfer ban, but the Disciplinary Committee of world football’s governing body instead imposed a fine of 370,000 Swiss Francs (339,000 euros or $379,000).

A FIFA statement said that the punishment “took into account the fact that Manchester City FC accepted its responsibility.”

