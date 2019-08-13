A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Man City escapes FIFA’s ban over ‘international transfer of minors’
FIFA said on Tuesday it had found Manchester City guilty of breaking the rules on international transfer and registration of players aged under 18.
The Premier League club Man City could have faced a transfer ban, but the Disciplinary Committee of world football’s governing body instead imposed a fine of 370,000 Swiss Francs (339,000 euros or $379,000).
