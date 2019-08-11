FEMA raises alarm over pending flood in Abuja

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — THE Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency, FEMA, yesterday, raised alarm that some parts of the nation’s capital will be flooded.

According to FEMA, the over-flooding will be due to what is described as the recent torrential rainfall that led to an increase in the water level of the Lower Usuma Dam, which spilled into the Usuma River channel.

In a statement in Abuja, weekend, by Director-General, FEMA, Alhaji Abbas Idriss, the agency said areas to be mostly affected were Kubwa, Gwagwa-Karimo, Kuje and Airport Road, Gwagwalada.

Idriss, who advised residents in some parts of flood prone settlements to be wary of possible flooding, however, called on them to take simple precautionary measures during disaster, warning that flash floods could occur in these areas with or without warnings.

The FEMA boss assured that FCT Water Board was working hard to ensure the safety of everyone in the nation’s capital, and called on residents in flood prone areas to move to safe areas.

According to the statement, “we are calling on the public that due to the recent torrential rainfall, there has been an increase in the water level of the Lower Usuma Dam, making the dam to spill into the Usuma River Channel.”