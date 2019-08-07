Breaking News
Fear grips residents in Owerri over killing of unidentified lady

By Chinonso Alozie

The death of an unidentified lady in a hotel around World Bank Street in Owerri, Imo State, has created fears among residents in the area. 

The incident has been confirmed by the Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Ikeokwu Orlando, who revealed the name of the hotel as ‘Ibis Royal’, adding that the police are still investigating the matter.

However, at the time of filing this report, it was said that the killer of the woman, who was alleged to have been suffocated to death by her partner, who hid her lifeless body under the bed, has not been found.

Meanwhile, tension is growing around the location of the said hotel as the tragic story has led to various dimensions of the ugly tales.

Young ladies in the location where the incident happened have been urged to avoid going out carelessly, while many have linked the incident to another form of ritual activities.

Families have been advised to guard and guide their children and wards against night movements.

A residence in the area said: “The hotel should provide the information that will help to track this man down. I must tell you if both of them entered the hotel together and paid to sleep together in the same room, then there should be a camera that captured their activities.

“My advice also should go to young girls who are desperate to make money in the night to know that the days are bad and anything can happen.”

