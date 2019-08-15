By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT – There is panic in two communities of Rivers State following the killing of a vigilante head and shooting of two other persons in the state by gunmen.

The leader of Vigilante group in Choba Community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, Emmanuel Ikechukwu, was killed by some gunmen believed to be members of a cult group, Wednesday night.

A family source, who confirmed development at Choba said his uncle was killed suspected cult gang who had invaded the community on different mission.

It was gathered that Ikechukwu, popularly called, Iyke who is also a youth leader in Rumuchuakara clan in Choba community, had allegedly interrupted the cultists before they (cultists) killed him.

However, the Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, confirmed the incident, noting that the victims was killed by yet to be identified individuals.

Omoni said that the Commissioner of Police, Mustapha Dandaura, has ordered investigation into the killing, adding that police has restored normalcy in Choba.

Also, two persons were shot in a clash at Lewe community of Gokana Local Government Area of the state on the early hours of Thursday.

A source who did not want his name mentioned said: “There was heavy shooting in Lewe community today (Thursday), two persons sustained bullet injuries but survived.

“The victims are receiving treatment now, the reason for the attacks is still unclear to us, most the villagers who are afraid have started moving out of the community to avoid being affected.”

Meanwhile, youths in Rivers State, especially those in universities have been charged against their involvement in cult activities.

The Director, Advocacy Center, Project Implementing Partner, DACPIP, Mr. Fynface Dumnamene, who spoke in Port Harcourt, at a one-day sensitization, noted that students have the right to freedom of association, noting that such freedom does not allow their involvement in cultism.

“It is my passion and vision to recruit at least, 2 million youths to campaign against vices that plague the society, and drive the struggle for human rights.

“Also, in are ensuring this sensitization with not make them abuse these rights, like in one of the rights which is freedom of assembly and association, youths should not make them to be part of a secret cult that can ruin their lives.”

