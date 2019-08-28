Fatoyinbo returns to Force CID, witness’s statement of 2nd key witness

By Kingsley Omonobi

The second key witness for Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) who is accused of raping Mrs. Busola Fatoyinbo showed up and wrote his statement at the Force Criminal Investigations Department in Garki on Wednesday.

As a result, the senior Pastor and founder of COZA who was asked to return to witness the statement, was allowed to go home.

A source said that the witness who is a pastor was questioned by the investigators led by ACP Adaku Anya before he put down everything in writing.

The source said the Police team had covered all areas on the part of the COZA founder noting that a date would now be fixed for the Pastor and the complainant, Mrs. Busola Dakolo to return for the final decision of the investigation to be made known by the DIB in charge of Force CID, DIG Mike Ogbizi

It would be recalled that Pastor Fatoyinbo was on Tuesday invited and quizzed for over 8 hours on allegation that he twice raped the tender Busola Dakolo about 20 years ago. He was later granted bail same Tuesday night.

Vanguard