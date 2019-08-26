Farmers storm Ogun NUJ over seizure of 2,000 baskets of tomatoes

Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA-Farmers under the Fruits and vegetable growers and marketers association of Nigeria, on Monday, protested the seizure of 2000 baskets of tomatoes planted and harvested in Ijoun area of Yewa North local government of the state by the men of the Nigeria Customs service.

The farmers stormed the secretariat of the Ogun state Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ on Monday.

The protesters were armed with placards of different inscriptions such as; we are farmers and not smugglers, we didn’t vote to be tortured, Customs wants to kill us among others.

It would be recalled that the federal government has ordered a partial closure of border towns for the next 28 days, the development led to the seizure of the perishable goods.

The Chairman of the association, Timothy Eweoba, said the customs has impounded eight vehicles carrying 250 baskets of tomatoes each, adding that a basket is sold for N2000 totally at N4,000,000.

His words, “The reason we are here is that some of our women, our traders on their way to the markets with their products, the customs officials impounded their vehicles carrying their goods.

“They are now auctioning it at their head office. They said it is a Federal government directive that the Customs should impound tomatoes and peppers planted in Nigeria.

“Our goods are not imported at all. They were planted here in Nigeria. Our produce was impounded in Ijoun in Yewa North local government.

“The cost of a basket is N2,000 and eight vehicles, comprising 250 baskets were impounded.

“The goods were impounded yesterday (Sunday) evening and they are auctioning them now. We have been to the customs office where it was confirmed to us that our product was being auctioned at N200 per basket.

“We want the government to come to our aid. We are not smugglers, these goods are not smuggled rice, they are tomatoes and peppers planted here in Ogun State.” He added

The Secretary of Yewa/Awori Farm Produce Traders and Farmers Association, Mr Mathew Ajibawo, added that the farm was about 60km away from the boarders reiterating that the goods are not contrabands.

“Ijoun is about 60km to the border. All the tomatoes they seized, they searched our vehicles and no single rice or contrabands in our vehicles. We don’t know why they didn’t release them to us.

“We have been to their office and the Customs officer we met at their headquarters said the order is from the above. The government should please come to our aid.”

The Public Relations Officer could not be reached as of the time of filing this report.

