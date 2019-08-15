Family petitions FG over killing of breadwinner

Dayo Johnson

AKURE—- THE family of Saliu Adafin has petitioned the Federal Government to investigate the confessional statement made by one of the eight killers of a member of the family and a United States of America-based businessman, Banji Adafin.

Banji, the breadwinner of the family, was killed by an eight-man armed robbery gang at Oloko area of Akure, in Ondo State on July 2017.

The armed robbers had invaded his residence at about 2 am.

The State High Court had on August 2018 sentenced seven of robbers to death, while one was sentenced to one-year imprisonment.

Those convicted included Jimoh Sodiq, Blessing Ogunlade, Yomi Balogun, Akeem Adedayo, Oso John, Omoniyi, Sodiq Babatunde and Damilola Samuel,

However, the family, in a petition by Olasoji Adafin and addressed to the Permanent Secretary, Special Services Office, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Abuja, said a confessional statement by one of the convicts that the wife of the deceased, Mrs. Abimbola Adafin was allegedly culpable, was not investigated by the security agents

The family cried out that the deceased’s wife was also not invited for questioning.

The petition reads: “The reason for writing this letter is the nagging issue of a confessional statement made by one of the convicts, Jimoh Sodiq, which is weighty and needs to be thorough and properly investigated.

“To secure a custodial order after the arrest of the said Jimoh Sodiq and other defendants, the defendants were brought to the Chief Magistrate Court, Akure.

“In the open court and to the hearing of everybody present in the court, including Mrs. Abimbola Adafin, the aforementioned Jimoh Sodiq was shouting and complaining bitterly that he and other defendants were bearing the brunt now while the person that sent them was free and moving around without any molestation.

“As law-abiding citizens, who believe in the sanctity of the law, the family members promptly alerted the security agencies of this development.

“The said Jimoh Sodiq subsequently made a confessional statement that is now with the Nigeria Police, Ondo State Command where he gave detailed and damning allegations against Mrs. Adafin as the one that sent them to assassinate her husband.

“Apprehensive of this new development, Mrs. Adafin rushed to the Ondo State High Court to file a suit to protect her fundamental human rights and stop the security agencies from investigating these serious and weighty allegations.”

The family appealed to the “Federal Government to order for proper investigation into the matter. The investigation would be beneficial to all the parties involved. It would also be in the interest of justice, equity and good conscience.”

