Family of Rays prospect murdered in triple-homicide

The wife, infant son and mother-in-law of Tampa Bay Rays pitching prospect Blake Bivens were murdered in a triple-homicide in Virginia, US media reported on Wednesday.

Emily Bivens, her one-year-old son Cullen and her mother were found dead at a home in Keeling, Virginia early Tuesday, ABC local news affiliate WSET and ESPN reported.

Matthew Bernard, Emily Bivens’ teenage brother, was later arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree murder, local news reports said.

Bernard was detained after an hours-long manhunt ended in a bizarre stand-off.

Images of the teenager’s capture showed him being led away naked by local law enforcement.

Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s office have not formally released the names of the victims but multiple reports identified them as the family of minor league pitcher Bivens.

Bivens is currently assigned to the Rays affiliate the Montgomery Biscuits in Alabama.

Boxing promoter Lou DiBella, the Biscuits’ chief executive and owner, said in a statement Bivens had suffered an “unimaginable loss”.

“First and foremost, the Biscuits thoughts and prayers are with Blake and all those who have been impacted by this tragedy,” DiBella said.

“We appreciate the outpouring of support and concern, but ask that you respect the privacy of the family during this difficult time.”

The Rays also offered their support to Bivens, saying in a post on Twitter: “We’re with you Blake.”

“Our hearts are broken for Blake,” the organisation said in a statement. We are grieving with him and will support him any way we can. We ask that everyone respect the privacy of the Bivens family and the Biscuits family during this extremely difficult time.”

