Faith in the Redemptive names of God (8)

By J.K. Akinola. (Senior Pastor)

JEHOVAH – NISSI (THE LORD OUR BANNER)

TEXT: EXOD 17:8-16

INTRODUCTION

We have come to the point where the enemy will find reason to fight against us for our salvation and deliverance. The enemy is never happy that we have escaped from him ‘as a bird out of the snare of the fowlers.’ Psalm 124:7. The Amalekites in this story were the representatives of the devil, challenging the freedom of Israel. Whatever or whosoever challenge you today shall suffer the same causality after the order of the Amalekites in Jesus Name.

THE SETTING AND THE CONTEXT

The setting of this battle is the valley of Rephidim, or otherwise called the place of ‘Rests’. The enemy never wants us to have the rest given to us by God, so he wages war. We should therefore not be surprised at this. In the physical terms, the Amalekites were the agents of the devil for this battle. They were offspring of Esau, and they lost out in the blessing calculations of God, and therefore opts to stand in the way of Israel’s blessing. At this point God remembers His Covenant, arises on our behalf, to scatter the enemies.

Remember what Amalek did to you along the way when you came out from Egypt how he met you along the way & attacked among you all the stragglers at your rear when you were faint and weary; and he did not fear God. Therefore it shall come about when Jehovah your Elohim has given you rest from all your surrounding enemies, in the land which Jehovah your Elohim gives you as an inheritance to possess, you shall blot out the memory of Amalek from under heaven; you must not forget (Deut. 25:17-19)

This is the setting of this enactment of this Redemptive Name of God

GOD MUST ACT OUT HIS NAME FOR YOU NOW!

You are in the valley of Rephidim (Rest), and Rest is part of your covenant rights and privileges. Whenever the enemy wants to fight against your covenant right of rest on every side of your life, raise your Banner of Jehovah Nissi, and the Lord will confirm His words to you as follows. I will utterly blot out the memory of Amalek from under heaven’ (Exod 17:14b)

Have you commemorated the “victories” Jehovah Nissi has given you over the “Amalekites” in your life so that in future “wars” you might look back & be reminded of His faithfulness to provide victory in His way & in His timing? He is the same yesterday, today and forever. Remember past victories and run again & again to Him and take Refuge (see Greek meaning of Jehovah Nissi below) in the Strong Tower of Jesus, our Banner, our rallying point. How did Moses respond in Exod.17:15? Moses built an altar, and he named the altar Jehovah Nissi.

Jehovah Nissi in the Greek (LXX) = “kurios mou kataphuge” which in English = “The Lord My Refuge”.

WHO IS JEHOVAH NISSI?

Isaiah 11:10 says ‘Then it will come about in that day that the nations will resort to the root of Jesse (This is JESUS). Who will stand as a signal (Hebrew word = nec= banner)

(Isa 11:12) He will lift up a standard (nec) for the nations and will assemble the banished ones of Israel and will gather the dispersed of Judah from the four corners of the earth.

Even today a banner is a standard that bears the colours by which a military unit is identified and behind which troops rally. The “standard-bearer” carries the colours and marching bands are often led by people carrying a banner that identifies the band, and after which the musicians fall in line. So when Moses names the altar Jehovah Nissi, The Lord is my Banner, he proclaims as a memorial – “I rally behind Jehovah. It is He to Whom I look. It is He Whom I will follow.” The LORD our Banner

IMPLICATIONS

This Redemptive Name of God makes God engage in battles with your foes. This makes you have rest and have peace not to fight any battle on your own, because ‘The Battle is the Lord’s’. Afterwards, you raise the banner of God fully over us, and your enemies’ remembrance are no more. JESUS is this Banner Prepared for us. Hallelujah! (Prov. 18:10).

I expect your testimonies shortly, while we look forward to rounding up on this important Name of God in the next episode.

