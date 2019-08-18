FAAN to close Enugu Airport for repairs

By Lawani Mikairu

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria , FAAN , yesterday, said with effect from August 24, the runway at Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu will be closed for major repairs on the airfield.

This came as one of the two airlines currently operating flights to the airport, Air Peace, commended FAAN and the Federal Government for taking the bold decision to close the airport for repairs

Confirming the closure, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu ,General Manager, Corporate Affairs, FAAN , said “The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, hereby notifies airlines, passengers and all other stakeholders that effective 00:00 on 24th August, 2019, the runway at Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu will be closed for major repairs and works on the airfield”.

“This move is aimed at resolving the existing Safety/Security concerns to flight operations. A date to reopen the runway will be communicated in due course,” she said.

Speaking on the move, Allen Onyema Chairman, and CEO, Air Peace, said, “The management and staff of Air Peace wish to commend the FG for the decision to close the Enugu international Airport in order to allow a proper repair and maintenance of the airports runway which has given us serious safety concerns.

“We will not fail to thank the Federal Government for the appointment of Capt. Yadudu as the Managing Director of FAAN. His appointment is a testimony to the Federal Government’s resolve to put result driven persons at the helm of its agencies. Air Peace is not alone in this thought. Since his coming, airlines have started enjoying the services that would definitely improve the standards in the industry”.

