Expert warns of looming scarcity of honey in Nigeria

Dr Yusuf Madaki, Director, Animal Health, Yobe Livestock Development Programme, has warned that unregulated use of agro-chemicals was threatenening the existence of bees and honey production in Nigeria.

Madaki gave the warning on Wednesday in Damaturu while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said that Nigeria’s ecosystem had suffered grossly from unregulated use of agro-chemicals on farms with health implications on humans, animals and plants.

“Unfortunately, in spite of earlier warnings by concerned persons, there has been little or no effort to stem the tide of the abuse in usage of the chemicals,” Madaki lamented.

The director said that there was gross reduction in honey production across the country as “the bees are facing extinction by the activities of farmers”.

“Bee farming and honey production is becoming unattractive and unprofitable in the country.

“I am afraid the scarcity of honey will continue to be on the increase and the product will always be adulterated,” Madaki said.

He advised government at all levels to take stringent measures against flagrant abuse of agro-chemicals by crop farmers. (NAN)

