By Omeiza Ajayi

Newly-inaugurated Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has announced his decision to formally assume the reins of the Ministry next Monday, conceding that he lacks knowledge of how the ministry operates as the little he knows about it was what he gleaned from the pages of newspapers.

Aregbesola who disclosed this Wednesday in Abuja during his maiden visit to the ministry told top officials of the ministry that apart from stories about the ministry on the pages of the Newspapers, he had no idea of its policies and operations.

“My relationship with the ministry is distant. What I know about the ministry is what I read in the Newspapers,” Aregbesola confessed.

The former Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola thereafter directed the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Barr. Georgina Ehuriah to continue overseeing affairs until next Monday when he would formally resume work.

“I will come to take over on Monday. I give the Permanent Secretary the grace to run the ministry till then. We will be ready by Monday to take on the huge assignment,” Aregbesola said.

Aregbesola however assured staff of the Ministry and its allied services of a “realistic and reasonable” leadership, urging them to be ready for more work as he will be demanding more from them.

“I promise you a realistic, reasonable and commendable leadership”, Aregbesola pledged.

Earlier, Barr. Ehuriah welcomed Aregbesola, explaining that the Interior ministry needed a focused person like him to lead it because of its strategic importance to the nation’s security architecture.

