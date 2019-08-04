Ex Mr Nigeria, Deji Bakare is finally set to make dreams of young talented Nigerians become a reality as he’s set to debut a big TV reality show, titled ‘DBATSEARCH’ in Nigeria.

Recall that Deji Bakare is the one time winner of Mr Nigeria, a brand of the Silverbird group. He won the title in 2011 and remained so till 2013.

He left for Canada to acquire more expertise in the modelling world and on his return to Nigeria he decided to commence his 2nd season of the Tv Reality Show “DBATSEARCH”.

Deji Bakare Talent Search which was first organized in 2013 was themed “Models with Talents”. But this time he decided to give his time to help out young and talented youths, models and individual in Nigeria to help them reach their goals.

As the President of the Association of Models, he has promised to use that position to change the face of modelling in Nigeria.

On this accord, this year he has decided to put up the second edition of the TV Reality Show DBATSEARCH SEASON 2 (9ja 4 Show) which only doesn’t focus on models but every talented Nigerians.

This year’s event is scheduled to kick off this month August 2019, where there will be lots of consolation prizes worth 10million Naira for the winners of this years TV reality talent search.

