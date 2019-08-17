Enugu Police parade suspected killers of Rev Fr Offu, 30 others

By Dennis Agbo

THE Police in Enugu State have paraded two suspected killers of Rev Fr Paul Offu, who was killed on August 1along Ihe-Agbudu road in Awgu local government area of the State.

The command also said that the two also took part in the kidnapping of HRH Igwe Sunday Orji and his wife on August 4 along Enugu-Port Harcourt road, almost in the same area that the clergy was murdered.

The police however said that three suspected participants of the crime were at large.

The names of the two suspected killers of the priest paraded were given as Ibrahim Adamu (25 years) from Taraba state and Idris Tobe (28 years).

The three suspects still at large were given as Garba Basulugu, Mohammed Laguband Mojunpan Duna.

At cross examination, the suspects denied involvement in the killing of Rev Fr Offu but admitted kidnapping the traditional ruler and his wife.

Also paraded were three suspects allegedly involved in the kidnapping and murder of Rev Fr Clement Rapuruchukwu of St. Mary Catholic parish, Obunofia Ndiuno on March 14 2019.

The suspects, Sunday Chibuko, Benjamin Osogwu and Wasiu Ajomale admitted committing the crime, while police said that one of the suspects is still at large. The police also paraded one Idris Umaru whom they said was arrested in Edo state in connection with the killing of a former Secretary of Uzo-Uwani local government area in Enugu state, earlier this year.

The state commissioner of police, Sulieman Balarabe said that a total of 30 suspects paraded were involved in different forms of criminalities, adding that they will all be arraigned in courts very soon.

Vanguard