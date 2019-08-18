Enugu is leading in IGR automation, says Finance Committee Chairman

The Chairman of the Enugu State sectoral ad-hoc committee on Finance, Review of Internally Generated Revenue and International Development Partners’ Funding, Prof. Godwin Owoh, has commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for the innovation and far-reaching reforms his administration introduced in the State Internal Revenue Service, which, he said, was responsible for the impressive increase in its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

Owoh noted with delight that Enugu is leading and has one of the strongest IGR automation mechanisms in the country, based on their “comparative analysis of about six similar states” in terms of accessing, collection and accounting for tax and other government revenues.

The chairman spoke when he led members of his committee alongside other remaining four committees in the second batch of the 12 sectoral ad-hoc committees, constituted by Gov. Ugwuanyi on review of various sectors of government for optimized service delivery and advancement of good governance, to submit their reports.

The four committees that also submitted their reports were Agriculture and Rural Development; Lands, Housing and Transport; Sustainable Environmental and Urban Management; and Youths and Sports Development, while Education; Health; Water; Justice; Chieftaincy/Community Matters; Public Service; and Security Review Committees had earlier submitted their reports.

Speaking further, Owoh stated that the finance committee worked in accordance with its terms of reference, adding that they narrowed down to key specifics and made critical findings after data gathering and extensive engagements with relevant stakeholders.

Responding, Ugwuanyi, who appreciated the members of the committees for their commitment and diligence in the discharge of their tasks, noted with delight the enthusiasm and positive feedback that greeted the exercise, describing it as a source of motivation.

Vanguard