Enugu: Group condemns killing of 67-year-old woman

…Calls on Ugwuanyi to hasten security plans, asks Miyetti-Allah to fish out culprits

By Anayo Okoli

A group, Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, has condemned the killing of a 67-year old woman by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Enugu, lamenting that the destructive activities of the herdsmen in the state were getting out of hand.

The group, therefore, called on Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to hasten up all the security plans he announced on the heels of the killing of Rev Father Paul Offu to checkmate these murderous group.

COSEYL in a statement signed by its President General, Chief Goodluck Ibem also warned the Fulani herdsmen not to take the people of South East for a ride, saying that if they continued to kill and maim Ndigbo, they would not be able to stand the retaliation.

“We condemn, in strong terms, the rape and killing of a 67-year old woman, Mrs Regina Mba by Fulani herdsmen on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Nchatacha, Nike, Enugu East Local Government of Enugu state.

“The rape and killing of an innocent woman who went to the farm to cultivate crops are very saddening, barbaric and wickedness of the highest order.

“We call for immediate arrest and prosecution of the culprits who have desecrated our land. The case of rape is sacrilegious in Igbo land and we will not tolerate such act of abomination. “The Air Force, Army, Police and other security agencies should

immediately embark on air surveillance to apprehend the culprits of this wicked dastardly act. This kind of atrocity is strange to Igbo land.

“Miyetti-Allah cattle breeders Association, MACBAN, should stop denying that it is not Fulani herdsmen that perpetuated the wicked act and immediately produce the rapists and killers of Mrs Mba and hand them over to the police for prosecution.

“They know the herdsmen better than the police. They should immediately do the needful in order to maintain peace and order.

Vanguard