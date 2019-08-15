By Anayo Okoli

ENUGU—AWGU stakeholders in Enugu State are finding it difficult to agree on the person to be appointed commissioner by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi from their local government area.

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has not yet constituted his cabinet after his swearing-in for a second term, as he is said to be considering the inputs of stakeholders from the 17 councils of the state in picking any person from each council.

He has been meeting with stakeholders of councils who brainstorm and collectively agree on a person to be appointed.

However, Awgu community has failed to agree on one person, prompting the governor to ask the people to go home and resolve the matter.

But during their meeting Tuesday, at the Awgu council headquarters, the stakeholders still could not arrive at an agreement.

They urged the governor to use his discretion to appoint whoever he wishes to end the disagreement among them.

The meeting ended in a deadlock when delegates from over 20 wards in Awgu community submitted a position paper, which requested the governor to nominate whoever pleases him as commissioner from the zone.

Addressing stakeholders, chairman of Awgu council, Chief Stanley Okeke, who convened the meeting, assured the people of a level-playing ground.