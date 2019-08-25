Enough of mindless killings in Enugu – Nnamani

By Henry Umoru

Chairman, Senate Committee on Cooperation & Integration in Africa/ NEPAD, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Enugu East, yesterday took a swipe at the killings in Enugu State, saying enough of what he described as mindless killings in the state.

In a statement, he personally signed yesterday in Abuja and made to Journalists, the former governor of Enugu State who described the killings by herdsmen is barbarous and horrendous, however, stressed the need for everyone to come together and sustain the existing peace and good governance in Enugu State.

Senator Nnamani said, “The recent spate of the killings in Igboland, the latest being in my own constituency of Enugu East Senatorial District where Rev. Fr. Paul Offu and pregnant Regina Mba were gruesomely murdered by hoodlums alleged to be Fulani herdsmen is barbarous and horrendous. I condemn in totality the odious and dastardly acts and extend my heartfelt commiseration to the families of the victims.

“I have taken note of the actions of the governor of Enugu State, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and these actions are highly commendable – actions such as convening of emergency security meetings; consultations with traditional rulers, president generals of autonomous communities and other relevant groups and stakeholders; repeated personal visits to the affected areas including the victims; clearing of forests and bushes that serve as criminal hideouts; reorganization and equipping of neighbourhood watch groups; recruitment of 1,700 forest guards in line with the resolution of the South-East Governors Forum; and the directive for council chairmen to mount vigilante security checkpoints; amongst others. If given time, these actions will completely stem these atrocities.

“I also have full confidence in the government and people of Enugu State and all relevant groups within the Enugu system that this too shall pass. I urge those who have ideas to lend their voice towards finding a lasting solution to the menace.

“We must come together to sustain the existing peace and good governance in our beloved Enugu State.

