Emulate Sanwo-Olu on increased number of women in cabinet, says Okei-Odumakin

Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, Convener, Women Arise for Change Initiative, Wednesday urged other state governors to emulate Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State by ensuring increased number of women in their cabinets.

Okei-Odumakin made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka, while commending Gov. Sanwo-Olu for being the first state governor to include 14 women in his cabinet.

NAN reports that the number of women in the state executive council, who were inaugurated on Tuesday by Sanwo-Olu was the highest in the history of the state.

“This is very encouraging, especially in a country like Nigeria where women, with all their potential, are the most under-tapped resource.

“I sincerely hope other state governors will consider an increased number of women, not just into the States Executive Cabinets, but also in other critical sectors of government where the women are capable of serving.

“It is also a call on our political parties to increase the number of women fielded for elective positions in our country,’’ Okei-Odumakin said.

NAN reports that Gov. Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday inaugurated 35 commissioners and special advisers into the state executive council out of which 12 were women.

One of the three governor’s nominees, who was declined confirmation by the Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday, was also a woman making the number 13.

NAN also reports that the governor had earlier appointed a woman, Mrs Folashade Jaji, as the Secretary to the State Government bringing the number of women to 14 altogether. (NAN).

Vanguard