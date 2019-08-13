Emir of Zazzau laments frequent cases of rape of minors

Dr Shehu Idris, the Emir of Zazzau and Chairman, Kaduna State Council of Emirs and Chiefs, has frequent cases of rape of minors in the society.

Idris said this on Tuesday in Zaria while addressing his subjects, who converged at his palace to pay their Sallah homage, traditionally called “Gaisuwan Sallah”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that “Gaisuwan Sallah” is an ancient tradition where the subjects gathered at the palace to thank Almighty Allah, for a successful celebration and to show solidarity, respect and love to the Emir.

The first class traditional ruler, who spoke through the Iyan Zazzau, Alhaji Bashar Aminu, said: “The rampant cases of rape is alarming and the worst of all, is raping of minors in our society today.

“We are Muslims and Islam forbids adultery and is totally against rape. So, as Muslims we must be guided by the tenets of Islam, raping is alien to us as a society.

“Islam teaches good moral virtues, it kicks against any form of immorality of whatever form, we must abide by all rules and regulations governing our religion to be able to live in peace,” he said.

The Emir advised his subjects, especially beneficiaries of agriculture loan scheme, to redouble efforts towards repayment, to enable others benefit from the scheme.

He observed that other Nigerians would only benefit from the loan when beneficiaries refund what they have collected.

“If you collect the loan with the intention of paying back, Almighty Allah will certainly open way for you to refund, but those who collected with no intention of paying back will not have the means to pay back.

“You should not allow yourselves to be left behind, endeavour to collect the loan. Government has introduced several loan schemes and earmarked huge amount for such schemes.

“Kindly collect the money with the intention of paying back and practice farming as a business. Definitely Almighty Allah will give you the means and ability to pay back and become a great farmer,” he said.

The royal father also advised farmers to report any security challenges, especially those that were threatening their farming business.

He said when such incidences were reported on time, necessary security measures would be put in place to ensure that they practice their farming business peacefully and accordingly.

Idris called on government to redouble efforts towards early provision of agricultural inputs, adding that fertiliser had become a critical element in recording bumper harvest.

The Emir advocated the establishment of more cottage industries in Zazzau Emirate and Kaduna state at large to create jobs and curb youths restiveness.

This, according to him, will create more job opportunities for not only the younger ones but also the teeming unemployed citizens roaming the streets.

He expressed satisfaction with the establishment of three new fertiliser blending plants in the state, assuring that the new plants would reduce overdependence on foreign firms for the commodity.

Idris encouraged his subjects to go into different businesses, adding that banks are directed by the federal government to disburse loans to enable people participate in businesses to eradicate poverty.

On frequent accidents on Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Expressway, the Emir pleaded with motorists to exercise some degree of caution while on driving.

He observed that most of the accidents on the highways were as a result of impatience and desire to reach destination quickly.

The monarch, however, said ongoing road reconstruction was not meant to cause any havoc on people, but it was being carried out in good faith to provide a platform for smooth vehicular movement on the expressway.

While appreciating his subjects for the prevailing peace in the area, the Emir also urged them to support the present administration at all levels to enable them benefit more from dividends of democracy. (NAN)

Vanguard