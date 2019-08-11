Emir of Daura to Buhari: No weapon formed against you shall prosper

By Nwafor Sunday

With the opposition’s attacks and criticisms against his administration, the Emir of Daura, Umar Faruq Umar has on Sunday assured President Muhammadu Buhari, of God’s inexorable protection upon his family and administration, noting that no weapon formed against him shall prosper.

Disclosing this at Kofar Arewa praying ground in Daura, Kastina state, while observing Eid-el-Kabir prayers, the Emir said, “We are proud of you; we are proud of your administration and we shall continue to pray for you.

“You will continue to triumph over your enemies.”

President Muhammadu Buhari, along with his guest, the Guinean President Alpha Conde, had joined other Muslims in Daura, Katsina State, on Sunday morning to observe the Eid-el-Kabir prayers at Kofar Arewa praying ground.

Vanguard