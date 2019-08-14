Election Petition Tribunal: APC slams PDP over alleged false claim on subversion of justice

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA— Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Bayelsa State, Jothan Amos, has flayed the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, over alleged false claim on the attempts by the opposition party to subvert justice in the petition by the former Speaker, Kombowei Benson against Preye Oseke.

The state PDP Chairman, Mr. Moses Cleopas had last week accused the APC of attempts to influence the decision of the National Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal, in the petition by the PDP and the former Speaker of Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Benson against his opponent from APC, Oseke, over election results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for Southern Ijaw Federal Constituency election.

But the APC Chairman, Amos, while reacting during an interactive session with newsmen in Yenagoa, said the allegations by his PDP counterpart were wild and unfounded, as there are no such moves in place, and can never be, at least not from the APC.

He said: “These allegations are a product of the PDP chairman’s imagination. The PDP’s candidate for Southern Ijaw federal constituency, Benson lost fair and squarely to our candidate, Oseke.

“Every true son and daughter of Southern Ijaw can attest to the fact that Benson’s 12 years sojourn at the state House of Assembly was a disaster and had no bearing on the people of Southern Ijaw.

“The Southern Ijaw people rejected him at the poll because he failed them. We don’t need to subvert justice to affirm our victory, the facts we laid before the election tribunal speaks volume and we believe our victory would be upheld by the tribunal.”

“Our experience with the PDP has shown that whatever they accuse you of, is actually what they are carrying out against you.’

“As much as we would want to be confident in the incorruptibility of the eminent jurists at the National Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal, we would at this juncture appeal to the conscience of the eminent jurists, to resist any attempt by the PDP and its agents to have them compromised.”

