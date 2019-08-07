El-Zakzaky: We’ll disregard KDSG’s conditions – IMN

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, has said it will disregard the fresh conditions set by the Kaduna state government for Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky’s treatment abroad.

According to the Muslim group, the Governor Nasir El-rufai-led administration cannot arbitrarily introduce any extraneous conditions to a court ruling.

Describing the conditions by KSDG as part of moves made out of desperation, the Chairman of Free El-Zakzaky Campaign Committee of IMN, Abdulrahman Abubakar, said in a chat with Vanguard: “We already knew the Kaduna state give would create some hurdles in the move to have Sheikh El-Zakzaky and his wife flown abroad for medical attention. It is not surprising

“The executive conditions approved by Governor Nasir El-rufai show signs of desperation on the part of someone who is that aware the International Criminal Court is waiting to have him answered to severe human rights abuses against the the El-Zakzakys.

“However, the Kaduna state governor is not the judiciary. The court has given its own conditions for El-Zakzaky’s medical treatment abroad. Nobody can arbitrarily change that or introduce other elements.

“We will disregard his conditions because he is not the court. The Kaduna state government only wants to created a confused scenario about the matter.”

