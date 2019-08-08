El-Rufai inaugurates commission of inquiry into Kajuru killings

By Ben Agande

Kaduna—Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State has inaugurated a Judicial Commission of Inquiry to investigate the violent conflict and killings in Kajuru and Kachia Local Government Areas of the state.

Kajuru has been bedevilled by the consistent crisis, majorly between Hausa/Fulani and other tribes in the area with several people killed on both sides.

Governor El-Rufai had announced the establishment of the commission in March this year to “assist government and the communities involved to advance peace and justice.”

Inaugurating the commission, yesterday, El-Rufai said members of the warring communities must respect each other, noting that community leaders should encourage their people to live above division, embrace common humanity and respect the right of everyone to life, liberty and legitimate livelihoods.

El-Rufai said: “The toll of death and suffering does not have to continue if everyone does his or her duty for peace and harmony.”

El-Rufai also charged members of the commission not only to establish the facts of the conflicts but to also assist the government and the communities involved to advance peace and justice.

El-Rufai said members of the commission were picked for the assignment based on their knowledge of the state, expertise in the areas of security management, conflict and peace-building.

According to El-Rufai, “the government selected the members from all parts of the country, but with in-depth knowledge of Kaduna State, because we believe that the conflict in Kajuru and surrounding areas are of interest to the entire nation. Every Nigerian has a stake in knowing what is happening in Kajuru and surrounding communities.”

Terms of reference

The terms of reference of the commission include: “To inquire into or investigate, ascertain and identify the immediate and remote causes of all instances of disturbances from 2017 to date in Kajuru, Kachia, Chikun LGAs and surrounding communities;

“Identify individuals, traditional and religious institutions and other associations that might have contributed to the build-up of the disturbances and recommend further action by the government;

“Assess and determine the extent of loss of lives and property and other forms of damage caused during the disturbances and identify the perpetrators of the dastardly acts for further action by the government; El-Rufai stated

“Make any other recommendations to government consequential to or related to any or all these terms of reference;

“In the light of the commission’s findings, recommend appropriate legal and other actions to be taken against those responsible for the disturbances.”

The commission is headed by Justice Isa Aliyu, a judge of the Kaduna State High Court while Edward Andow, Director of Commercial Law in the Ministry of Justice, would serve as secretary and Mr M.I. Aliyu, Director of Citizens Right Department, will serve as counsel to the commission, among other members.

Other members of the commission included, Air Vice Marshal Abdullahi Shehu (retd.) was Deputy Defence Attaché at the Nigerian High Commission in London and was later Deputy Commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna, Mr. B. C. Osuji (former Assistant Director, Kaduna State Command of the DSS), AIG UU Shehu (retd.), a former Commissioner of Police in Kaduna State, a former Head of Service of the state, Mrs. Hannatu Ugah.

Others are a former Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Ferguson Bobai (retd.), Alhaji. Auwal Aliyu Damau , a retired Permanent Secretary in the Kaduna State Civil Service, Muhammad Sani Isa( a Director in the Interfaith Mediation Centre), Rev. Yusuf Biniyat(Senior Pastor of the ECWA Church and was Executive Secretary of the ECWA Kaduna South District Church Council and Salim Musa Umar (an associate of the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue).

