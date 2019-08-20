Ekweremadu’s attackers’ll face German laws, says embassy

By Chioma Gabriel, Anayo Okoli, Omeiza Ajayi & Chinonso Alozie

The Nigerian Embassy in Germany has said the attackers of Ike Ekweremadu, former Deputy Senate President, will be prosecuted under German laws, which stipulate fine or imprisonment of up to 10 years for physical assaults, depending on the gravity.

This is just as angry reactions continued to trail the action allegedly carried out by loyalists of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

The Association of South-East Town Unions, ASETU, yesterday, called on Igbo political leaders to quickly address the anger in the South-East region.

In a statement in Owerri by ASETU National President and Secretary, Emeka Diwe and Gideon Adikwuru, respectively, the group condemned the attack on Ekweremadu, describing it as inappropriate, stating, however, that any society that fails to plan for their youths would be heading for a rebellion.

They added that the pains the youths in Igboland are currently undergoing was no longer a thing to pretend about and that time had come to look into it holistically, pointing out that the drama in Germany could happen at home.

According to ASETU, “we received with shock the news of the attack on Senator Ike Ekweremadu in Germany by some Igbo youths. We wish to state that this represents a dangerous phase in the ongoing agitation for a better society by Igbo youths. We condemn the violence in strong terms.

“However, we hold that the incident is a sad development, which serves as a pointer to the scale of mass resentment against Igbo leaders by the people. Therefore, we advise that urgent steps must be taken to address both the remote and immediate causes of the angst in Igboland.

In a similar vein, Asari Dokubo, leader of the Niger Delta Peoples Salvation Force, NDPSF, has blamed Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB leader for the attack on Ike Ekweremadu.

In a video, Dokubo condemned the attack, saying Ekweremadu spearheaded the release of Kanu from prison.

He said: “Fellow Biafrans, I saw this coming: that a Frankenstein monster was being created. I saw the signal, I saw the red flag and I warned you that if something is not done about Nnamdi Kanu, he will consume the Igbo people. And you did not listen.

“Ekweremadu, who I know very well was one of the people who made this ingrate, Nnamdi Kanu, to come out of prison.

“I am privy to most of the discussions and I feel very sad. I participated in those meetings. Ike Ekweremadu and Abaribe were the arrowhead that moved for the release of this ingrate.

“If this dangerous path is not stopped among Igbo Biafrans, where one man arrogates to himself the right to give life and to pronounce death, you will be in fire because others will fight him.”

In a press statement shared with TheCable yesterday, the embassy of Nigeria in Berlin said the threat level of the event had been classified as “minimal” by the German police, hence the lack of security personnel at the event.

According to the statement, “the Embassy of Nigeria, Berlin, Germany, wishes to react to viral videos of a vicious physical attack on the immediate past Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate and serving Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Ike Ekweremadu, by some members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, in Nuremberg on August 17.

“The attack happened at an event organised by Nigerians in Germany on the platform of a socio-cultural organisation known as Ndigbo Germany, a registered entity in the Federal Republic of Germany.

“The organisers reportedly requested for police protection to ensure public order during the event, but were told that the threat level was minimal and did not require stationing of any personnel at the venue before the incident.

“The Embassy has requested a thorough investigation of this attack with a view to identifying the perpetrators and bringing them swiftly to justice in accordance with German laws.”

Also yesterday, All Progressives Congress, APC, blamed Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for being responsible for the attack on Ekweremadu.

An APC statement, signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said those involved in the “despicable action” and the organisation they represent are unworthy in character.

It said: “All Progressives Congress, APC, strongly condemns the attack on Senator Ike Ekweremadu, immediate past Deputy Senate President and serving Senator by members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, in Nuremberg, Germany.

“Those involved in the despicable actions and the organisation they represent are unworthy in character. No Nigerian should be assaulted in the manner Senator Ekweremadu was.

“It would be recalled that the main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its leaders chose to play politics over a matter that called for collective patriotic actions, when IPOB raised a terror group in the South-East.

“It is clear that PDP and its other short-sighted co-travellers, who were the main cheerleaders of IPOB, owe this country an apology. IPOB hid under regional identity to perpetrate criminality having recruited some misguided elements and miscreants.”

Meanwhile, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council has condemned the attack, saying that it was sponsored by politicians who suspect that Ekweremadu would run for 2023 Presidency.

The Igbo youths also lashed out at IPOB members for allowing themselves to be used by the unnamed politicians who they promised to unveil soon.

In a statement by its Secretary-General, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, the group said its investigation showed that “the action of the IPOB members and their paymasters was all about the 2023 elections.

“This is an affront not just on Ekweremadu, but on Ndigbo, which Ekweremadu represents. It is, therefore, a slap on our face for anyone to visit such animalistic treatment on him under whatever guise. But we shall soon expose the politicians behind this dance of shame.

“They hid under IPOB to perpetrate this global shame. On the part of IPOB, for allowing itself to be used, it has touched the tail of a lion. Indeed, this shall not be taken for granted.

“If IPOB members love Ndigbo as they claim, what strategy have they put in place to checkmate the excesses of the herdsmen in Igboland?”

