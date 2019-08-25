Ekweremadu’s attack: I feel guilty – Obetta, IPOB ex-lawyer

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU- FORMER Legal adviser to the Indigenous people of Biafra, IPOB, Mr Vincent Obetta tendered unreserved apology to Senator Ike Ekweremadu for the assault meted on him by members of the pro-Biafra group in Nuremberg Germany, last week.

According to Obetta, he was responsible for bringing together Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and Senator Ekweremadu when the IPOB leader needed bail from Kuje-Abuja prison.

The lawyer therefore expressed regrets over the recent attack and took blame for the embarrassment on the former Deputy Senate President.

Obetta tendered the apology at Christ Redemption Church inside University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Enugu campus, on Sunday.

He confirmed that Ekweremadu played a vital role during the struggle for the release of the IPOB leader from Abuja prison.

Obetta said that when he got bail from the magistrate as well as high courts for the release of Kanu, he noticed that it was going to be difficult for Kanu to be released and became frustrated.

He stated that at that point, the only option left for him was to resort to Igbo leaders, adding that most of the individuals he approached for help did not listen to him, hence his decision to go to Ekweremadu.

Obetta recalled that when he went to the former DSP and explained the situation and the implication on Ndigbo, Ekweremadu agreed to help.

“Once I got the two bails at the Magistrate and High Courts, it was so obvious that the Federal Government was not going to release Nnamdi Kalu or to obey the court judgment in that respect.

“I became very frustrated and I had to resort to Igbo leaders. All the while I was doing it alone. But unfortunately, most of the persons I reached out to did not listen to me until I contacted Ekweremadu and Orji Uzor Kalu. That was when Ekweremadu threw caution to the wind and graciously agreed to help.

“He quickly called a meeting of South East National Assembly Committee, which precipitated to the bail.

“I decided to say this in this church because, I do not want to be seen as the ostrich, and moreover, we have a cache of people here who, I felt, needed to know what really happened at the time.

“I was always in touch with him and I know all that happened at the time. I have documents and a copy of Ekweremadu’s letter to the President, Muhammadu Buhari. I also have a copy of his second letter which brought a lot of envy and attack on the former DSP, yet, rather than appreciate him, we turn around to attack him.

“I feel so guilty at what is happening to Ekweremadu, especially the Nuremberg, Germany attack, because I was the one that went to him and dragged him into the matter. So, I contributed to subjecting him to the unfortunate embarrassment.

“We know what Ekweremadu, south east governors and other Igbo leaders are doing for Ndigbo; most of our leaders at Ohanaeze Ndigbo and South East Governors Forum, appreciate that Ekweremadu has done quite a lot for Ndigbo,” Obetta revealed.

He called on all Igbo leaders, youth groups and movements to rally support for the former DSP and unite under one umbrella, stressing that, “even though Ekweremadu has said he has forgiven his attackers, but we need to continue to reassure him that he is not alone”.

