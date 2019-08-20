Breaking News
Ekweremadu’s attack, evidence that Nigeria is safer than other places – Lauretta Onochie

By Nwafor Sunday

Following the attack on the deputy senate president, Dr Ike Ekweremadu, by the proscribed People of Biafra, IPOB, the social media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mrs Lauretta Onochie on Monday said that Ekweremadu’s attack has shown  how safe Nigeria is compared to other countries.

Lauretta Onochie

Disclosing this via her verified tweeter handle, Onochie averred that, “Some people have become endangered species for the failed promise of breaking up Nigeria. Another evidence that Nigeria is safer than elsewhere for some people. A few days ago, we heard from Elzakzaky what we already knew, that Nigeria is better than some places.

Vanguard

See tweets below:

