EKWEREMADU: We can’t achieve Biafra attacking Igbo leaders – MASSOB

…Group apologises to ex-DSP

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU- THE Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has condemned and apologised for Saturday’s assault, physical attack and disrespectful actions of some Igbos against Senator Ike Ekweremadu in Germany.

MASSOB said it confirmed through the Spokesman of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Emma powerful, that Ekweremadu’s attackers were members of IPOB in Germany.

MASSOB is the premier pro-Biafra group that in 1999 resumed agitation for restoration of Republic of Biafra after the defunct country was reintegrated into Nigeria at the end of civil war in 1970

MASSOB spokesman, Samuel Edeson in statement on Sunday said it was disheartening that some groups have turned the non violent struggle for the actualization of Biafra state into an abusive and systematic gestapo against the citizens of Biafra.

It described the physical attack on Ike Ekweremadu by IPOB as not commendable, noting that Igbo culture abhors disrespect of elders and persons in authority.

The group said that if actually Senator Ekweremadu was sabotaging or has sabotaged Biafra struggle as alleged by IPOB, the Nnamdi Kanu led IPOB did not take meaningful and acceptable steps to draw the attention of Ekweremadu to the alleged degradation.

Edeson said: “MASSOB as a leading figure of current Biafra agitation advice other pro Biafra groups including IPOB that Igbo political leaders are not the major obstacle of our chances of achieving independence from Nigeria state.

“The major hurdle militating against the freedom of Biafra people from Nigeria is non cohesion and brotherhood among the leaders of leading pro Biafra groups.

“The tendency of superiority complex on ideology and the spirit of lordship over others are the detrimental tendencies grossly affecting the freedom of Biafrans.

“Ike Ekweremadu and other perceived and alleged enemies of Biafra are not our major obstacle against Biafra. IPOB can never actualize Biafra alone, neither MASSOB, LNC, BNC, BIM and others operating individually can’t achieve Biafra alone.

“Biafra will be more achievable when a strong coalition of MASSOB, IPOB, Lower Niger Congress, BNC, BIM and others from Niger Delta regions are established under a collegiate leadership

“The tendency of grooming authoritarian leadership under any guise in Igbo land and Biafra in general will never be tolerated because the republican nature of Igbo man does not allow such authoritative and empirical rulership.

“MASSOB also condemns the directive to attack the governors of southeast. Consciously attacking a governor will never give us Biafra but will continue sending our youths to untimely deaths because every attack on a governor will attract the trigger happy Hausa/Fulani security agents in Igbo land to open fire on our defenceless youths and claim the governors ordered the killings.

“MASSOB apologize to Chief Ike Ekweremadu for the physical assault on his person at Germany during the Igbo traditional ceremony of iri ji.

“We urge Senator Ekweremadu to regard the assault as a family affair between a father and his children. Hausa Fulanis and other enemies of Ndigbo are happy but we must shame them when they see you in a cordial relationship with your people.

“MASSOB calls and extend a hand of fellowship to IPOB led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, BIM led by Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, BNC led Alhaji Dokubo Asari and other pro Biafra groups to rally together in the true spirit of Biafra and defend Biafra land from the Fulani invaders and marauders.

Propagandas and talking on radio/newspaper; people’s opinions on social media will never give us Biafra. Let’s unite and confront our common enemy. Though our governors and other leaders are not assisting the Biafra struggle, we can engage them traditionally, not insulting them.”

Vanguard