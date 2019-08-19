Ekweremadu should be celebrated not attacked – Atiku

By Nwafor Sunday

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2019 general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has joined Nigerians to condemn the attack on the former deputy senate president, Dr Ike Ekweremadu at Nuremberg, Germany by members of the Proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

Atiku who disclosed this via his facebook account, said that “If those who were involved in that crass action had given due thought to the role Ike has played in nation-building, they would have celebrated a man who has made sacrifices for their good.”

Recall that Ekweremadu was attacked on Saturday by IPOB members who described their action as courageous and polite warning to all Igbo leaders.

Reacting Atiku opined; “The physical assault on the immediate past Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, in Nuremberg, Germany, is an uncivilised and undemocratic action that I condemn in totality.

“I waited to speak privately with Ike before making a public statement and I have expressed my full and total repudiation of the unfortunate incident with him.

“No one deserves such mob action, least of all a man who is a specimen of what a democrat should be. A champion of the rights of the people of the Southeast and Nigeria, and a patriot par excellence.

“Nigerians, and especially those who were misguided into physically assaulting Senator Ekweremadu, will do well to remember the patriotic roles he played in saving Nigeria from a constitutional crisis in 2010, when there was a lacuna in the Presidency.

“He and then Senate President David Mark midwifed the Doctrine of Necessity that stabilised the nation. But for that patriotic action, our democracy might have been terminated.

“If those who were involved in that crass action had given due thought to the role Ike has played in nation-building, they would have celebrated a man who has made sacrifices for their good.

“To Senator Ekweremadu, I say that my family and I, and indeed most Nigerians, hold you in the highest esteem. An esteem that cannot be shaken by this incident.

“Finally, I call on those behind the assault to turn a new leaf and repudiate violence in all its forms, to seek peace and pursue it and to learn to give honour to whom it is due.

Vanguard