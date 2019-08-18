Ekweremadu: It’s taboo, Ohanaeze UK says

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, UK, has described the attack on former Deputy President of the Senate Ike Ekweremadu in Nuremberg, Germany, by members of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), as a taboo.

Some IPOB members attacked Ekweremadu on Saturday where he was a special guest at the second annual Igbo Cultural Festival in Nuremberg, Germany.

Dr Nnanna Igwe , the President of Ohaneze Ndigbo, UK, condemned the attack in a statement issued in London on Sunday and made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

The group described the attack as shocking and sordid and added that it was disappointing that the group claimed responsibility for the act.

“This act is totally and wholesomely condemnable and has no place in a democratic and civilised society.

“Sen. Ekweremadu has been a responsible leader and strong voice for Ndigbo in Nigeria; he helped negotiate the bail of Nnamdi Kanu and secured his freedom.

“The Cultural Festival in Germany by Ndigbo was an opportunity to showcase Igbo greatness via our noble culture and tradition worthy of emulation.

“The disruption of the cultural fiesta, the altercation and associated pandemonium are taboo to Ndigbo and presented Ndigbo in bad light and damaging blow to Igbo image across the world.

”This uncivilised action portrayed us as miscreants, barbaric and violent people,” Igwe said.

He called on Igbo worldwide to always use dialogue in resolving disputes or differences, noting that further threat on Igbo Leaders by IPOB was unacceptable and should be abandoned forthwith.

Igwe further urged Ndigbo to embrace peace, unity, love, dialogue, diplomacy and respect for one another, especially at this time the Igbo faced unusual collective challenges as a people

He called for the prosecution of the perpetrators of the attack to serve as deterrent to others who might wish to indulge in such act in the future.

The President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, John Nnia Nwodo, had criticised IPOB over the attack saying “the attack strengthens the case of those who describe them as terrorists.”

He described the assault on Ekweremadu as disappointing, grotesque and dangerous for Igbo solidarity.

Other members of the society, including the President of the Senate Sen. Ahmad Lawan, and South East Governors’ Forum, have condemned the attack. (NAN)

