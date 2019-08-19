EKWEREMADU: Constituents demand prosecution of IPOB members

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU- CONSTITUENTS of Senator Ike Ekweremadu, under the aegis of Enugu West Peoples Parliament have demanded for prosecution of members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, who participated in the assault of the former Deputy President of Senate in Nuremberg, Germany.

The group which expressed appreciation to groups and individuals that have shown compassion on the attack, however asked the federal government to embark on thorough investigation, arrest and prosecution of all those who planned and carried out the attack.

In a press conference in Enugu, Thursday, National Secretary of the Parliament, Hon Cletus Akalusi also demanded for explanation by the organizers of the Iriji celebration in Germany on reason why they failed to provide security for Ekweremadu who honoured their invitation.

“We urge the federal ministry of Justice, the Nigerian Embassy in Germany and the Nigerian Diaspora commission to ensure that the culprits are brought to book,” Akalusi demanded.

The group said that other Igbo diaspora organisations should take note of the threats of the miscreants masquerading as those fighting for Igbo agenda and ensure that adequate security is provided in all genuine Igbo activities abroad.

“We like to state that agitations all-over the world is more successful through peaceful and democratic means. We therefore urge our current leaders to continue in their democratic and peaceful means to actualise our aspirations,” the group stated.

Vanguard