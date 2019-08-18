Following yesterday’s attack on a former deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu in Germany, a House of Representative’s candidate under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for Bende Federal Constituency in the 2019 general election, and frontline young politician, Dr. Chima Anyaso has condemned the attack on the lawmaker.

While calling on youths to seek other avenues through which they can engage constructively with political leaders, dialogue being one of such avenues, Anyaso said there was no need to have resorted to violence.

In a statement issued in Umuahia, Abia State, the former House of Representatives candidate decried what he considered as an outright resort to violence to express grievances. He noted that such act only amounted to hooliganism and therefore should be discouraged and condemned by well-meaning Nigerians and especially people of the South-East region.

It would be recalled that some yet to be identified persons in Germany, yesterday, attacked the former vice president of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu while he was attending a festival where he was to give a keynote speech.

READ ALSO: Kalu condemns attack on Ekweramadu in Germany

Anyaso expressed concern with the growing resort to violence as a way to express disappointment over the actions of government or officials of government, saying that such act of violence in all its ramifications is not justified, is debasing and should not be allowed to foster as there are always constitutional, legal, political and judicial avenues to resolve conflicts or challenge policies and actions of government or government officials.

As frontline advocate for youth involvement in politics and as one of those who joined others to campaign for the ‘Not Too Young to Run’ law, Anyaso urged Nigerian youths not to act out of frustration but to join the political process in more active ways.

He said that the actions and debates that will change Nigeria and sustain good governance must be carried through dialogue and constructive engagements with all sections of society, but not through violent confrontations.

VANGUARD