Ekiti govt seals illegal hospitals, warns against patronising quacks

Ekiti

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI—THE Ekiti State Government, yesterday, told residents of the state to stop patronizing quack doctors that operate unauthorized hospitals.

The Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Mojisola Yaya-Kolade said this during an unscheduled visit of the Medical Anti-Quackery Committee set up by the Ekiti State Government to some identified illegal hospitals in Ekiti State.

Yaya-Kolade, who was represented by the Director Hospital Services and Training, Dr. Rufus Adetoye said the State Government would not tolerate quackery in medical practice and will deal decisively with anyone caught in the act.

He said: “The intention of the state government, through the committee, is to stamp out quackery in the state and to eradicate quackery in our dear state and the way innocent people are being killed must stop.”

She disclosed that unqualified doctors were discovered at some of the hospitals visited and this warranted sealing up of the facilities.

Some of the health facilities visited included Omole Hospital, Adedamola Hospital and Divine Citadel Hospital, all in Ado-Ekiti and Divine Hospital and Maternity Home, Ilawe-Ekiti.

The commissioner reiterated that the visit of the committee and the law enforcement agency would be a continuous exercise until Ekiti State is rid of medical quackery.

He said: “We are using this medium to enlighten the public that you are endangering your life if you visit or patronize Divine Citadel Hospital, Ado-Ekiti and Ilawe-Ekiti, Omole Clinic at Omisanjana, Adedamola Hospital and Maternity Home, Ajilosun, Ado-Ekiti and other hospitals that are not being manned by qualified Doctors. You are rather advised to visit government hospitals for quality health care.”

@vanguardngrnews

Vanguard