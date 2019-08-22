Breaking News
Ekiti govt. reiterates commitment to adult literacy

Mr Foluso Daramola, the Ekiti Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, on Thursday gave an assurance that government would promote adult literacy.

The commissioner gave the assurance while monitoring an adult education class held at Wesley United Primary School, Iworo Quarters, Omuo-Ekiti, Ekiti East Local Government Area.

He said plans were underway to give the Agency for Adult and Nonformal Education the needed support to enable it achieve its mandate.

According to the commissioner, the mandate of the agency is to provide adults without formal education the basic skills in reading, writing, simple mathematics and language proficiency.

Daramola described adult education as an opportunity for adults to regain the formal education they missed earlier in life.

According to him, learning is a continuous process and age should not be a barrier to acquiring basic education.

The commissioner reiterated government’s resolve to tackle illiteracy in the state, charging adult learners to pay attention to their studies in order to justify government’s huge investment in basic education.

Daramola, who is the sponsor of the Adult Literacy School, said the gesture was to give back to the society that produced him.

He also called on the youths to engage in skills acquisition programmes capable of reducing poverty, hunger, and criminal tendencies in the country.

Earlier in her address, the Executive Secretary, Agency for Adult and Nonformal Education, Mrs Bola Akilo, commended the efforts of the commissioner for sponsoring the literacy class in the area.

She encouraged  registered adult learners to always be punctual in class, noting that the knowledge imparted would assist them in their day-to-day economic and social activities.

Akilo said instructional materials were being distributed free in the class that had a total of 46 adult learners(NAN).

