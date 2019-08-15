The Dujima Adamawa the First, Alhaji Musa Halilu, has facilitated the release of 41 prisoners serving various jail terms at the Numan Prisons in Adamawa State.

The traditional title-holder, who also doubles as Founder of Musa Halilu Ahmed Foundation, was in attendance at the ceremony alongside the Controller of Prisons in Adamawa, Mr. Audu Umar, and other dignitaries in the state.

The Dujuima Adamawa said the gesture was in the spirit of Eid-Mubarak, and in alignment with the Federal Government’s efforts to further decongest the nation’s prisons.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had, earlier, directed all governors in the country to do everything possible to decongest the prisons. This, according to Dujima Adamawa, is his commitment to support the government of Adamawa, and make the state prosperous.

Those who were granted clemency were young men between the ages of 18 and 25, as these are the segment of the productive workforce in Nigeria.

“The alarming rate of youths in Nigerian prisons is negatively impacting on the nation’s development. This gesture will encourage these young men to become responsible citizens and live a crime-free life.

“We want them to return back to their families and also contribute to the development of the country, and this can only be done when we support and empower them with necessary tools to function effectively in the society and live a meaningful life.

“Besides release, those granted clemency will be rehabilitated, reintegrated and empowered with Skills Acquisition for six months, thereafter, will be provided with seed grant to stay independent and become self-sufficient,” Halilu stated.

Alhaji Halilu further promised continuous support to the Prison command in order to improve the condition of prison facilities in the state.

The freed inmates, who could not conceal their joy, thanked the Dujima Adamawa, Musa Halilu, for securing their release and promised to be good ambassadors of their families and the nation.

In his remarks, the Controller of Prisons in Adamawa State, Audu Umar, thanked the Dujima Adamawa the First, and advised the ex-inmates to keep away from crime to avoid going back to jail.

