By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA-Deputy Speaker and the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hons. Idris Wase and Ado Doguwa have called on Nigerians to unite in prayers for the peace and security of the country.

In their respective messages to commemorate the 2019 Eid-el-Kabir, the leaders of the House also urged the people to show love to one another to reflect the occasion of Sallah.

In the message issued by his Chief press secretary, Umar Muhammad Puma, Wase urged the Muslim community in the country to be worthy ambassadors of the faith and pray for the progress of the nation.

The Deputy Speaker also congratulated all Nigerians who successfully performed the Hajj this year in fulfillment of a key injunction of their faith and prayed God to accept their ibadat as they continue in their spiritual journey towards the fulfillment of the pilgrimage rites.

Similarly, in his own special message to Nigerians on Saturday personally signed by him to commemorate the 2019 Eid-el-Kabir, Doguwa said that it was only in a secure environment devoid of crises and strife that meaningful development and growth can be realized.

He however enjoined the people not to despair in the midst of the challenges.

Expressing optimism that with the renewed vigour and the concerted efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari and the security agencies, the menace of kidnapping and banditry which stare the country in the face would soon be completely rooted out, the Leader who joined other faithful in the Hajj operations in Saudi Arabia specifically called on the Muslims across the federation to imbibe the teachings of Holy Prophet Mohammed (S.W.A) and use the occasion to pray for the country and renew their faith in God.

He expressed faith that the special prayers on Mount Arafat and the stoning of the devil in Saudi Arabia in which many Nigerian pilgrims participated would mark the beginning of better days in the land.

Doguwa also believes that the economy would be turned around by the government of All Progressives Congress, APC, currently led by President Buhari for the benefit of all Nigerians.

“This is another special privilege to all Nigerians irrespective of their political and religious leanings to pray to God on behalf of our dear Nation, Nigeria.

“No doubt, we are confronted with many challenges such as kidnapping and banditry, I have no doubts in my mind that we shall overcome.

“But we can only overcome if we make concerted efforts and ultimately unite in prayers to Almighty Allah to intervene.

“So, I urge fellow compatriots especially the Muslims pilgrims in Saudi Arabia who took part in this years Hajj operations including the Arafat to pray for the country to over its challenges and enable the government of the day realize its next level agenda.

Let’s show love and charity to one another and imbibe the teachings of the Holy Prophet Mohammed (SWA).

“For us in the National Assembly, we are ready to enact appropriate legislations where necessary to enable the nation achieve greatness in all facets of developments and growth.

“As for the economy, President Muhammadu Buhari is on top of the situation to ensure that Nigerians are happy at all times.

“I also urge Nigerians to shun strife and embrace love. It is only in an atmosphere devoid of rancour and bitterness that we can make progress and put the country on the fast lane of growth, development and greatness.

“May God bless Nigeria and Nigerians”, Doguwa said.

